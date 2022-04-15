People stage protest against ‘non- availability’ of radiologist at SDH Kupwara

Kupwara, Apr 14: Scores of people Thursday protested against non availability of radiologist at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara.
The patients mostly pregnant women Thursday afternoon assembled in the hospital premises and started to raise slogans against hospital administration for failing to ensure availability of a radiologist.
"I was supposed to get my USG done but due to non availability of doctor here, I am unable to do so," a female said.
"Since I belong to a very poor family so cannot afford USG at a private hospital. I want to ask hospital administration that how they have not kept doctor available today," she added.
They said that most of the patients have come from far-off places to perform USG but due to non-availability of doctor at hospital, they are forced to go to private clinics or return.
Meanwhile Superintendent Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara Dr Abdul Gani Dar told Greater Kashmir that the doctor was very much at hospital.
"Infact the doctor performed twenty USG's till 12 noon but then his own health deteriorated and he had to leave," he added.