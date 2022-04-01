People stage protest at Langate, demand upgradation of facilities at SDH

Kupwara, Apr 1: The residents of Langate Friday protested against health authorities for failing to upgrade the facilities at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Langate, thus putting general public into a lot of inconvenience.
The protestors including Municipal Committee councillors, shopkeepers and general public Friday morning assembled in main market Langate and started chanting slogans against health department. The protestors alleged that the authorities have miserably failed to upgrade the basic amenities at the hospital.
"This hospital is functioning without an ambulance which tells about the callous attitude of health authorities towards this prime health institution," councilor and advocate Shahnaz Abdulah told Greater Kashmir.
"Even the operation theatre has never been operational since the new building was taken over. I fail to understand why authorities are non- serious about this hospital," he added.The protestors said that they were now fed up with false promises made by officials for last five years with regard to better health care at SDH Langate.
Meanwhile Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate Dr Gowhar said that he has written to higher officials for allocation of ambulance.Pertaining non-functioning of operation theatre, he said it was due to lack of specialised doctors. "Once the specialized doctors are deputed here, the operation theatre would be made operational without any delay," he added.