People stage protest at Langate, demand upgradation of facilities at SDH

"Even the operation theatre has never been operational since the new building was taken over. I fail to understand why authorities are non- serious about this hospital," he added.The protestors said that they were now fed up with false promises made by officials for last five years with regard to better health care at SDH Langate.

Meanwhile Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate Dr Gowhar said that he has written to higher officials for allocation of ambulance.Pertaining non-functioning of operation theatre, he said it was due to lack of specialised doctors. "Once the specialized doctors are deputed here, the operation theatre would be made operational without any delay," he added.