People suffering due to delay in restoration of utility services after snowfall: Sajjad Shaheen

Srinagar, Jan 23: National Conference leader and party district president Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen, has expressed concern over the delay in restoration of utility services in snow affected areas.
In a statement, he said that people living in remote areas are immensely suffering after heavy snowfall as power, water and essential supplies have been adversely affected in various areas of Banihal constituency.
"This is a matter of grave concern that the utility services in various areas of Banihal constituency are yet to be restored even two weeks after the snowfall. It seems that the administration is clueless about suffering of the people in snow bound areas," he added.
Shaheen further said that people in several areas are facing immense problems due to scarcity of drinking water and unscheduled power cuts. The areas include Mahu-Mangit, Tajnihal, Kharwan, Dhak, Khari, Neel, Gagarnag, Shagan, Trigam, Pogal- Paristan, Sarbagni ,Chaka, Sarachi , Amkote,Thachi, Phago, Hinjhal, Chamalwas, Chaknarwah, Tanjiwar, Dardahi, Sumar, Lamber, Asshar, Chachal, Bingara, Gujrara, and Nowgam.
Moreover, major link roads that include Banihal-Mangit road, Khari to Mahu road, Chamalwas-Livra- Neel roads are still blocked and the situation has further worsened after the fresh snowfall.
He appealed to the administration to expedite the restoration work in the affected areas on war footing and restore the utility services at the earliest.