People suffering due to infrastructural deficit in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, August 3: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that people in various areas across Jammu and Kashmir face hardships due to the infrastructural deficit and official apathy. He vowed that once Apni Party gets the public mandate to serve the people, it will prioritise and focus on equivalent infrastructural development and administrative transparency to ease people's suffering and raise their living standards.
Bukhari made these comments during a meeting with a party delegation from the Rajouri district that called on the party chief at the party headquarters in Srinagar today, said a party statement.
The delegation was led by the in-charge of the Nowshera constituency, Balbir Sharma, while prominent leaders including Block President Shubam Sharma and Party Leader Pradeep Sharma were also part of the delegation.
"The visiting delegation members informed the party president about some specific public issues and grievances in their area. They also engaged in discussions with the president concerning various party matters and apprised him of the current political scenario in Rajouri district," read the statement.
"The delegation members also shared their perspectives on a wide range of social and political issues, offering the party chief an insightful overview of the prevailing situation in the Pir Panjal Region."
Bukhari gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that the party’s leadership has both the will and vision to tackle the social, economic, and political challenges that are affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, read the statement further.
He said, "Apni Party is committed to striving for the social, economic, and political empowerment of the people in this region. Once we are given a public mandate to serve the people, we will waste no time in initiating the process towards achieving our objectives. We have a clear-cut vision to ensure sustainable prosperity and development in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir."
Bukhari also assured the delegation members that the public issues they brought to his attention would be taken up with the concerned authorities for prompt resolution.