People trust Ghulam Nabi Azad : DPAP

According to a press note, in a move to reach out the people across the corners of Banihal, the DPAP on Friday kick started the massive membership drive in Banihal under the presence of party Vice Chairman G M Saroori, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, District President Thakur Dharam Dhand, Secretary Arun Singh Raju, Zonal VP Fayaz Naik, Dr Asif Khanday, Munner Bhatt, Ilyas Banihali, Farooq Wani Block President, Ch Mohd Farooq, Asghar Rasool Bhat, Sheikh Shabir, Ayoub Naik and others.

Saroori stressed for the maximum reach by the party leaders during the membership drive and said that DPAP shall be the household name in the Union Territory. He said Party Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad made tremendous efforts to build up the infrastructure of otherwise overlooked mountainous town when he was the Chief Minister. He said while serving as Union minister, Azad ensured good number of projects are sanctioned for Banihal like Degree College, Hospital, Distt for Ramban, Roads, Tehsils etc since it was lacking proper connectivity and attention from the successive regimes.