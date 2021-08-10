People were kept away from development since last 7 decades: Ashok Koul

According to a statement issued here, addressing party a mass joining program at HarinaraDasilporaHaritrath area of north Kashmir's Baramulla, Koul said people of the area have been kept away from the development and schemes of the government.

He said the Prime Minister has launched JalJeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Koul said people will the promise made the PM Modi will be delivered and each household will be provided safe and adequate drinking water. There will be dispensary, school and other facilities at doorsteps through various schemes," he said.

While paying rich tributes to party workers who were killed last week, Koul said offered condolences to the bereaved family and stated that killings have pained the party.

“On the occasion, DDC Chairperson Hajra Begum Singapore, GhHussain Dar who was associated with Apni Party, Mohd Akbar Rather SarpanjZanabal B, Fayaz Ahmad Dar Sarpanj Bona Chakla, while BasharatHussainNajar was nominated District General Secretary OBC BJP Baramulla,” the statement reads.