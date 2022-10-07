People won't allow anyone to blunt their representative voices: NC

Presiding over a meeting of senior party functionaries of Zadibal Constituency here in Srinagar, Party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the party is determined to fight all the efforts of ruling BJP to blunt the real representative voices of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Gerrymandering of constituencies, allowing outsiders to register as voters and everyday surfacing of new political parties makes it pretty clear that the central government in connivance with its local B teams wants to install a legislature that will parrot what it wants to. We are not against having new parties in J&K, but the timings and the constituent elements of the newly formed dispensation is what frets common people who are privy to everything. Why only Kashmir,”he said.