Peoples Conference committed to serve people of J&K: Sajad Lone

According to a press release, he was addressing the PC’s prominent workers and office bearers from the Trehgam constituency at Handwara. “PC remains committed to its mission of serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir, safeguarding their interests, fostering development, and realising their dreams, “ Lone said . He also extended his gratitude to party’s tireless workers and dedicated supporters for their unwavering commitment to the cause.

The press note said the meeting witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of dedicated workers and office bearers. Former MLA Kupwara and senior PC Adv Bashir Ahmed Dar, DDC Chairperson Kupwara Irfan Pandithpori, and others attended the meeting.