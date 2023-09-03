Peoples Conference committed to serve people of J&K: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Sep 3 : Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party is committed to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, he was addressing the PC’s prominent workers and office bearers from the Trehgam constituency at Handwara. “PC remains committed to its mission of serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir, safeguarding their interests, fostering development, and realising their dreams, “ Lone said . He also extended his gratitude to party’s tireless workers and dedicated supporters for their unwavering commitment to the cause.
The press note said the meeting witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of dedicated workers and office bearers. Former MLA Kupwara and senior PC Adv Bashir Ahmed Dar, DDC Chairperson Kupwara Irfan Pandithpori, and others attended the meeting.
Lone said that the Trehgam constituency (erstwhile Kupwara Constituency) holds a special place in the party’s history, serving as a cornerstone of success in the 2014 elections. “During that historic electoral debut, we secured two seats, thanks to the unwavering support of our committed workers and supporters. This victory marked the beginning of PC’s journey in electoral politics, leading to the upliftment of district Kupwara and the fulfillment of long-standing aspirations of its residents”, he said.
He further stressed that since those early triumphs, PC has exponentially expanded its influence, transforming into a truly pan-Kashmir party.
"Our journey from those two seats to where we stand today is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the PC family. We have evolved into a party that represents the aspirations and hopes of the entire Kashmiri populace,”Lone added.
In looking to the future, Lone expressed his optimism, emphasising that the people of District Kupwara, and specifically Trehgam, have the opportunity to script an era of positive change in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Our potential to emerge as a true epicenter of influence, finally realizing aspirations that have evaded us for seven decades, is a source of great optimism. Our collective strength can script a new, transformative chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.