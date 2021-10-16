People’s Conference has arrived to conquer, says Sajad Lone

"Let there be no delusions. There are many soothsayers who refuse to see reality as it exists and want to create reality as they want to see it. I want to tell those delusional people that the Peoples Conference has arrived and will conquer for the best interests of the people of J&K”, Sajad said shortly after Hilal Rather, son of veteran NC leader and ex-Finance Minister, Abdul Rahim Rather joined his party at the party headquarters this afternoon.

Hilal Ahmad Rather is a graduate of the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology & Science and prominent entrepreneur with Sajad calling him a "new generation leader who will, in the future, play a pivotal role in the politics of J&K and facilitate J&K’s transition from changelessness to change".

“Hilal is like a younger brother. I have known him for decades now. He is an enterprising, educated and capable young man who has the interests of the people of J&K at the core of his politics. Interestingly, he had promised me long back that he will one day join me in this caravan of change. And today he has fulfilled his commitment. He is a new generation leader who will, in the future, play a pivotal role in the politics of J&K”, the PC Chief said.

The PC chairman further underlined the "immense sacrifices rendered by People's Conference in the past", saying that his father, late Abdul Gani Lone was imprisoned for 10 years "with a plethora of PSAs slapped against him".

“It is not the time to get terrified due to the tough ordeals of the present time. It is the moment to stay far-sighted, firm, and resolved to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the present cycle of uncertainty. People's Conference is the party that has the legacy of sacrifices. We will continue to strive to accord people a dignified way of living,” Sajad said.

Hilal, on the occasion, said that he always "aspired to work for youth empowerment" saying that conflict has destroyed the youth of J&K to great extent.

“My dream is to see the youth of Jammu and Kashmir prosper in every field they take the plunge in and make the state a hub of peace, tranquility, and progress. As I decided to join politics, I didn’t think of anyone but Sajad Lone. He is a dynamic leader with a progressive vision. I am inspired by his style of work which is remarkable and I am sure that the state will witness new horizons of prosperity under his able leadership,” Hilal said in his joining address.

Senior leaders and functionaries present on the occasion include Imran Ansari, Basharat Bukhari, Khurshid Alam, Abid Ansari, Yasir Reshi, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Raja Aijaz Ali, Safina Baig, Sheikh Imran, Adnan Ashraf, Mudasir Karim, Mohammad Sulaiman Bhat including others.