Peoples Conference welcomes regularisation of PDD daily wagers
Srinagar, Feb 28: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Monday welcomed the government's decision to regularise 12,000 PDD daily wagers and appealed it to take an empathic view of other daily wagers serving in various departments of the government.
A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as saying that this decision had secured the livelihoods of thousands of families of daily wagers who had been demanding regularisation for a long time.
“It is a welcome step. Regularisation has been a long-pending demand of the daily wagers serving in different departments. It should be a matter of great satisfaction for not just the regularised employees but their families as well. It is the first step that this administration has taken that has resonated well with the people of Kashmir. If the administration continues to take such people-friendly decisions, there is no doubt that it will ease the hardships of the people and encourage them to participate in the next assembly elections,” he said.
Vakil urged the government to also consider similar demands of daily wagers serving in other departments.
“While the decision of regularising PDD daily wagers is a welcome step, the government must also take an empathetic view of daily wagers and contractual staff engaged in different departments of J&K government. They have been the mainstay of these departments for several decades now. The government should acknowledge and reward their dedication and hard work by regularising them as a matter of priority,” he said.