Peoples Conference welcomes regularisation of PDD daily wagers

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as saying that this decision had secured the livelihoods of thousands of families of daily wagers who had been demanding regularisation for a long time.

“It is a welcome step. Regularisation has been a long-pending demand of the daily wagers serving in different departments. It should be a matter of great satisfaction for not just the regularised employees but their families as well. It is the first step that this administration has taken that has resonated well with the people of Kashmir. If the administration continues to take such people-friendly decisions, there is no doubt that it will ease the hardships of the people and encourage them to participate in the next assembly elections,” he said.