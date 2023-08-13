People's response to Tiranga rally shows Kashmir is back to normal: J&K Chief Justice

Srinagar, Aug 13: Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who participated in a Tiranga rally near Srinagar's iconic clock tower in Lal Chowk on Sunday, said that the response of people to the rally shows Kashmir is back to normalcy.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the rally, Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the response of people here shows Kashmir is back to normalcy and the place deserves the best.

He said that Kashmir is a beautiful place, the people here are very charming and "we have seen that tourist footfall has increased and has been highest since decades, which shows that people want to come and see this place."