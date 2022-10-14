People's unity crucial for building India: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 14: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah asked people to stand up against the divisive forces that are trying to weaken the country from within.
According to a press note, he was addressing an event to celebrate the 75th birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chagan Bhujbal in Mumbai. The event was also attended by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and party leaders from Janata Dal (United) and DMK.
Stressing on working towards ensuring unity in the country, Dr Farooq said, “Our country is diverse, there is diversity of faiths, cultures and climates. What unites us is our faith. Religion doesn't divide people, it unites. We all together can build India by living with camaraderie,” he said.
There are no external threats to the country, there are divisive forces within the country that are weakening it, he said adding, “We should stop seeing ourselves as Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. I am an Indian Muslim. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we have to unite this country, and that can only be achieved by living in friendship.”
Meanwhile Dr Farooq Abdullah drove to Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, after he returned to Srinagar from Maharashtra earlier in the noon. He offered Congregational prayers at the revered shrine and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in J&K, and the rest of the country. He also had a glimpse of Moi-e-Mukadas Sharif, the press note said.