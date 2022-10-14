People's unity crucial for building India: Dr Farooq Abdullah

According to a press note, he was addressing an event to celebrate the 75th birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chagan Bhujbal in Mumbai. The event was also attended by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and party leaders from Janata Dal (United) and DMK.

Stressing on working towards ensuring unity in the country, Dr Farooq said, “Our country is diverse, there is diversity of faiths, cultures and climates. What unites us is our faith. Religion doesn't divide people, it unites. We all together can build India by living with camaraderie,” he said.