Pep talk 'Shaksiyat-e-Kashmir' held in north Kashmir's Gurez

Bashir Assad, journalist and author of the book 'K Files' was the first speaker of the pep talk and narrated his life experiences to the gathering and stressed upon identifying the right talent and temperament in children which can be polished through hard work and education to achieve success in life.

Sami Ara Surury, the first woman pilot from Kashmir, who came all the way from Mumbai to meet the children, was the second speaker who instantly connected with the children and narrated her success story. She also educated the students about various job opportunities in the Aviation sector and elucidated her journey of becoming the first woman Pilot of Kashmir, rising up from a humble family from Sumbal in Bandipora district.



Faisal Ali Dar, the first and youngest Padma Shree awardee in sports from J&K, was the final speaker of the event. He motivated the children to pursue sports and narrated his life story which was filled with challenges and struggles and how he won the first gold medal for India in 2012 and later on became the coach for the national team. He also made the children practice few moves for self defence and announced that he is planning to open a unit of his sports academy in Gurez this year.