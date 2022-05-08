Pep talk 'Shaksiyat-e-Kashmir' held in north Kashmir's Gurez

Srinagar May 8: The Indian Army on Sunday organised a pep talk 'Shaksiyat-e-Kashmir' at Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
As per an Army spokesman, three prominent personalities of Kashmir interact with the locals and delivered motivational speeches with an aim to inspire and ignite the youth of the valley through their success stories.
More than 200 students from different schools and Degree College Gurez attended the event apart from SDM, SDPO, officers of the Indian Army and other officials of the Civil Administration.
The event was inaugurated by Dr Mudassir Ahmad Wani, SDM Gurez, who welcomed the speakers and thanked the Indian Army for organising such events in Gurez.
Bashir Assad, journalist and author of the book 'K Files' was the first speaker of the pep talk and narrated his life experiences to the gathering and stressed upon identifying the right talent and temperament in children which can be polished through hard work and education to achieve success in life.
Sami Ara Surury, the first woman pilot from Kashmir, who came all the way from Mumbai to meet the children, was the second speaker who instantly connected with the children and narrated her success story. She also educated the students about various job opportunities in the Aviation sector and elucidated her journey of becoming the first woman Pilot of Kashmir, rising up from a humble family from Sumbal in Bandipora district.
Faisal Ali Dar, the first and youngest Padma Shree awardee in sports from J&K, was the final speaker of the event. He motivated the children to pursue sports and narrated his life story which was filled with challenges and struggles and how he won the first gold medal for India in 2012 and later on became the coach for the national team. He also made the children practice few moves for self defence and announced that he is planning to open a unit of his sports academy in Gurez this year.
Army is organizing another such event tomorrow in Jurniyal to motivate the youth and locals of the Tulail valley.
"The success stories of these personalities, who have risen up from grass root level and made a niche for themselves in the society through their hard work, determination and sheer will power, will not only be an inspiration for the unemployed and disconsolate youth of the valley to emulate but will also act as a catalyst for young minds of Gurez to work hard and progress further in life, " an Army spokesman said.