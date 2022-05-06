PepsiCo, Smile Foundation partner with JK administration to fight COVID-19

The safety kits include key preventive items such as PPE kits, masks ,and digital thermometers along with Oxymeters, thermal scanners, and oxygen concentrators. The initiative aims at supporting the local administration towards effective management of rising cases of COVID in Jammu and Kashmir.

The COVID-19 safety kits were handed over in the presence of Aijaz Asad, IAS, District Magistrate, Srinagar, and Nishtha Arora, Manager, Sustainable Development, Smile Foundation. Members of the PepsiCo India team present at the handing over occasion included Himanshu Priyadarshi, Director, Public Policy and Government Affairs, and Majid Ali Khan, Area Sales Manager, PepsiCo India. The safety kits include over 5,000 masks (N-95) which is preventive amid fresh Covid-19 cases noticed in the region.