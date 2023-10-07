Perfect Vision Eye Hospital tackles corneal blindness with transplant programme

The hospital said in a statement, “ Corneal blindness has assumed alarming proportions in India, currently estimated at around 1.2 million bilaterally blind people .The transparent front portion of our eyes, the cornea becomes opaque and white when diseased, cutting off light and hence a poor quality blurred image is transmitted to the brain. Fortunately, corneal blindness is both preventable and curable in a majority of conditions by way of corneal transplantation. When a person donates his eyes after death, he can give vision to two blind people.”

The UT also has a huge burden of corneal blindness with a profound mismatch between the number of blind people and the availability of donated eyes. As a humble