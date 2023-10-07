Perfect Vision Eye Hospital tackles corneal blindness with transplant programme

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Perfect Vision Super Specialty Eye Hospital in Nowgam, has been successfully conducting corneal transplantation surgeries.
The hospital said in a statement, “ Corneal blindness has assumed alarming proportions in India, currently estimated at around 1.2 million bilaterally blind people .The transparent front portion of our eyes, the cornea becomes opaque and white when diseased, cutting off light and hence a poor quality blurred image is transmitted to the brain. Fortunately, corneal blindness is both preventable and curable in a majority of conditions by way of corneal transplantation. When a person donates his eyes after death, he can give vision to two blind people.”
The UT also has a huge burden of corneal blindness with a profound mismatch between the number of blind people and the availability of donated eyes. As a humble
initiative committed to the eradication of preventable blindness, Perfect Vision Super Specialty Eye Hospital Nowgam has been successfully conducting corneal transplantation .”
The centre is certified and registered under the human organ transplant Act (HOTA) by the Directorate General of health Services, Ministry of health and family welfare, Govt of India. The team of highly qualified cornea experts comprises of Dr Omar Rashid, fellow Cornea and Microsurgery from Aravind Eye hospital and Dr Shahnawaz who has been trained at the prestigious apex training institute of India, RP centre, AIIMS .
In accordance with the celebration of the World Sight Day, the centre has organised an awareness programme for the ophthalmologist fraternity of the valley apart from several patient education initiatives undertaken by the doctors and staff.