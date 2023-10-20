Performance, functioning of SED reviewed

Srinagar, Oct 20 : Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the performance and functioning of School education department as well as progress on implementation of Project Samagra Shiksha across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.
During the meeting, an extensive evaluation of performance and functioning of both the directorates was held to ensure that the quality of education is maintained as well as to identify the strengths and areas requiring improvement for enhancing educational outcomes across J&K.
While reviewing the implementation of Project Samagra Shiksha, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that this flagship initiative was designed to improve the quality of education across the country. He highlighted that the various elements of project like infrastructure development, teacher training and curriculum enhancement, plays a crucial role in shaping future of education in Jammu and Kashmir with much impact on development of students and educators across the region.
The Advisor called upon the officers for timely completion of the infrastructure including the Girl’s hostel buildings and timely handover of the same. He also asked them for immediate operationalisation of girl’s hostels and deployment of required staff at these places. He advised them to devise a mechanism of enrolling girl students of any institution of the catchment areas in these hostels so that they can take due advantage of this infrastructure.
While reviewing the teacher training initiatives of Project Samagra Shiksha, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers to prepare a through plan for training of teachers so that the required outcomes can be achieved. He also stressed on them to prepare a framework for assessing the competency of the teachers based on the achievement of learning outcomes by the students during the year so that the required capacity building of teachers can be done.
Meanwhile, the Advisor also reviewed the performance and functioning of Directorates of Jammu as well as Kashmir.