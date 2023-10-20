Performance, functioning of SED reviewed

During the meeting, an extensive evaluation of performance and functioning of both the directorates was held to ensure that the quality of education is maintained as well as to identify the strengths and areas requiring improvement for enhancing educational outcomes across J&K.

While reviewing the implementation of Project Samagra Shiksha, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that this flagship initiative was designed to improve the quality of education across the country. He highlighted that the various elements of project like infrastructure development, teacher training and curriculum enhancement, plays a crucial role in shaping future of education in Jammu and Kashmir with much impact on development of students and educators across the region.