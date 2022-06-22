Performing artists, filmmakers of Kashmir call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Delegations of Performing Artists and Film Makers of Kashmir; Dalit Janjagrat Mission today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation comprising of veteran artists and filmmakers- Ayash Arif, Waheed Jeelani, and Zameer Ashai presented a memorandum with regard to current cultural scenario in the UT of J&K.

The demands and issues presented included implementation of artist beneficiary schemes by the J&K Cultural Academy, enhancement of performing artists’ fee, larger scope for involvement of performing artists from the genres of art by strengthening of cultural institutions of valley like Doordarshan, All India Radio and Cultural Academy.