Perimeter wall of ex-bureaucrat's house built on state land demolished in Humhama: officials

Srinagar, Feb 04: The authorities demolished an outer wall of a former bureaucrat’s house near the Srinagar Airport on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KDC reported that a team of the Revenue Department led a demolition drive to reclaim state land, measuring around 10 marlas from the “encroacher”.
He said that the outer wall, the main gate of the former bureaucrat Farooq Renzu Shah’s residence, was demolished in Friends enclave, near the airport as part of the government’s demolition drive against the “land grabbers”.
Officials said that Renzu Shah’s Humhama home was allegedly registered in his wife’s name.
Farooq Renzu Shah was formerly DC Budgam, Director Department of Information and is currently serving as Chairman Jamaat-e-Aitqaad International.
Pertinently, the authorities have reiterated that the main target of the anti-encroachment drive was to bring down “high-profile land grabbers”.