Permission for movie shooting brought under PSGA 30 days set as timeline

Jammu: J&K Government on Thursday brought the service related to ‘Permission for movie shooting of the Information Department’ under Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) 2011.

As per GAD order, the government notified the service, its timeline and Designated Officer and Appellate Authorities for the Information Department in exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 read with section 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 (Act No. IX of 2011).