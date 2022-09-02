Persian translation of Satish Vimal's famous Hindi poetry book released

Srinagar, Sep 2: A grand book release function was held today in Iran Culture House in New Delhi in which a book entitled "Burg Ha-e-Gum-Shudeh" was released.
According to a press note, the book is the Persian translation of a Hindi book of Poetry "Khoye Huye Prishth" by Satish Vimal. The book has been translated into Persian by Persian academician and writer Dr Mohmad Ibrahim Vani, and published by Iran Culture House New Delhi. The book is a masterpiece of Satish Vimal and has been translated into many Indian languages including Urdu, Kashmiri, Punjabi and English etc in addition to French. The book consists of 100 short Hindi poems about spiritually, philosophy, religion and peace.
The function was organised by Iran Cultural House at New Delhi and was attended by scholars from Iran and India. Those among present include the Cultural Councilor at Iran Cultural Centre New Delhi, Dr Ali Rabbani, Director Persian Research Centre New Delhi, Dr Ehsanollah Shukruahi who has edited this book, Prof Shareef Hussain Qasmi, Dr Syed Bilqees Hussain Fatimi, Prof Iraq Raza Zaidi, Prof Qamar Gaffar, Dr Ikhlaq Aahan among others.
While speaking on the occasion Dr Ali Rabbani highlighted the historical & cultural relations between India & Iran and congratulated the author and the translator continuing the tradition of sharing each others’ wisdom.