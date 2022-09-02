Persian translation of Satish Vimal's famous Hindi poetry book released

The function was organised by Iran Cultural House at New Delhi and was attended by scholars from Iran and India. Those among present include the Cultural Councilor at Iran Cultural Centre New Delhi, Dr Ali Rabbani, Director Persian Research Centre New Delhi, Dr Ehsanollah Shukruahi who has edited this book, Prof Shareef Hussain Qasmi, Dr Syed Bilqees Hussain Fatimi, Prof Iraq Raza Zaidi, Prof Qamar Gaffar, Dr Ikhlaq Aahan among others.

While speaking on the occasion Dr Ali Rabbani highlighted the historical & cultural relations between India & Iran and congratulated the author and the translator continuing the tradition of sharing each others’ wisdom.