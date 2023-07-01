Woman found dead in Madhumati stream in J&K's Bandipora

Soon after informing the police, it launched a rescue operation along with SDRF and managed to pull the body from the weir almost an hour later. It is yet unclear how the incident happened.

The body was taken to Bandipora police station for identification. Meanwhile, locals have expressed concern over rising drowning incidents in the district.

The district administration had already issued an advisory for people to stay away from rivulets, streams and lakes due to increase in water levels resulting from meeting snow and rainy season.