Person posing as faith healer 'loots' cash

Srinagar, Mar 26: A person posing as faith healer has allegedly looted cash from a family in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.
The family members told the media that a person posing as a faith healer came to their house and requested for tea. They said that soon after that the person while using “magic spell” looted cash from them. The incident took place at Naru Ichgam of Budgam.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, a police official from the concerned police station said that they received a complaint from a member of the family about the incident that took place on Friday.
The official said that a person posing as a faith healer came and looted cash from the family.
"We received a complaint about the incident where a person posing as faith healer looted cash from a family in Naru village in Budgam. The family members approached the police station for the same and we have filed the complaint. The due process will follow regarding the incident," said the official.
The affected house owner has been identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat.