Persons with disabilities stage protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 10: Persons with disabilities staged a protest at civil secretariat gate on Thursday.
A statement of persons with disabilities issued here said that they were demanding the notification of selection list of class 4th posts under disability quota among the advertised 8575 posts.
They said that list of 5000 selected candidates was already notified by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) but disability quota was still pending.
"The social security pension given to person with disabilities is Rs 1000 and persons with disabilities are not able to live a dignified life against such meagre amount because most of persons having severe disabilities have high support needs and are dependent on medicines curing different ailments. The social security pension should be atleast Rs 6000 per month so that their high support needs are met," the statement said.
It said that the implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and National Trust Act was highly important."The officials take Disability issues for granted and issues pertaining to disability are not redressed in time," the statement said. "The government should take the initiatives to implement all the acts and legislations in letter and spirit. SSB should not charge any fee to persons with disabilities appearing for selection tests of posts under disability quota. Social Welfare Department should review the government circular for job identification for persons with disabilities so that all 21 types of benchmark disabilities can seek jobs at a maximum." The statement said Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) was not providing scribes to aspirants with blindness facing upper limb disability and blindness as per Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment guidelines, putting career of persons with disabilities in dark who want to compete in civil service mains examinations.
It said that the Delimitation Commission should reserve at least two seats under the disability quota.