PF Commissioner asks Deptts to extend benefits of EPF schemes to staff

The directions on this were issued as the Employees Provident Fund Organization, J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with District Administration, Budgam today conducted an awareness programme on Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952.

Benefit of Insurance (Upto Rs 7 Lakhs) under Employees & Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Pension under Employees Pension Scheme, 1995 for the welfare of contractual, outsourced, and other part time employees engaged by various government departments and private organization was elucidated during the programme. The meeting was attended by different sectional heads from tourism, education, health, agriculture, horticulture, labour, R&B, PDD, Jal Shakti, Industries, Social Welfare, Food Civil Supplies all MCS.