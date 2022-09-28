PF Commissioner asks Deptts to extend benefits of EPF schemes to staff

Budgam, Sep 28: PF Commissioner, Rizwan ud-Din, today asked the departments to extend the benefits of employees provident fund (EPF) schemes to staff.
The directions on this were issued as the Employees Provident Fund Organization, J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with District Administration, Budgam today conducted an awareness programme on Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952.
Benefit of Insurance (Upto Rs 7 Lakhs) under Employees & Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Pension under Employees Pension Scheme, 1995 for the welfare of contractual, outsourced, and other part time employees engaged by various government departments and private organization was elucidated during the programme. The meeting was attended by different sectional heads from tourism, education, health, agriculture, horticulture, labour, R&B, PDD, Jal Shakti, Industries, Social Welfare, Food Civil Supplies all MCS.
Stressing on maximum number of eligible employees under different insurance and pension schemes, PF Commissioner Rizwan Uddin, deliberated about applicability of EPF & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and elaborated the provisions of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance scheme,1976, “especially responsibility of departments/ Organizations in registering process of their employees.”
He advised all the Departments to extend benefits of these schemes to all contract and outsourced employees engaged under various Govt departments directly or indirectly. He also explained to the audience about the process of registration of Principal Employers on the online portal of the EPFO.