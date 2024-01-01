PG admissions begin at CUK

Ganderbal, Jan 1: Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) is inviting online applications from the eligible candidates for admission to various post-graduate programmes through Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

The prospective candidates can apply for admission in the PG programmes including M Tech CS&E, MA English, MA Urdu, M Commerce, MA Mass Communication & Journalism, MA Economics, MA Political Science, Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.A. Islamic Studies, MSc Botany, MSc Chemistry, M.Sc. Zoology (Lateral Entry), MSc Biotechnology (Lateral Entry), LLM , MSc Physics (Lateral Entry) and MEd.

The students currently in their final semesters of the under-graduate programmes are eligible to apply for CUET (PG) 2024 through NTA. The candidates can contact the academic coordinators of the respective departments for any information, the list of which is available on the university website.

The online submission of application forms through the website has started from 26 December and will culminate on 24 January by 11:50 pm. The last date of successful transaction of fee through the digital payment mode is 25 January 2024 upto 11:50 pm and the correction in particulars of application form on the website can be done only from 27 January to 29 January upto 11:50 pm.

The information about the eligibility, scheme of examination, examination centres, timings, fee, procedure for applying etc. are available in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA.

The aspirants seeking any queries or clarification, can call NTA Help Desk or write to NTA on email.

Meanwhile, the Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, convened a meeting of the Academic Coordinators on Monday and asked them to extend all possible help and support to the aspirants. He said the academic coordinators shall provide all the relevant information to the aspirants and help them in filling the forms for the programmes offered by the varsity.