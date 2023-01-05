PG degrees obtained through distance mode in science stream not valid for promotions: DSEK

Srinagar, Jan 05: The School Education Department has said that Post Graduate degrees obtained through distance mode by RRT teachers in Scienee Stream would not be considered valid for seniority and promotion purposes.
Quoting an official document, news agency KNO read that PG degrees obtained through distance mode cannot be considered valid.
The DSEK said this while responding to an application of an RRT teacher seeking permission for pursuing PG in Environmental Science through IGNOU.
“In this context, it is to inform that the Administrative Department has conveyed that the degrees obtained through distance mode in Scienee Stream (Environmental Science) cannot be considered valid for the purposes of seniority and promotion,” reads the document.