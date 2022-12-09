Pharmaceutical godown gutted, two fire fighters injured in Rajbagh blaze

Srinagar, Dec 09: Two firemen were injured while controlling a blaze which gutted a pharmaceutical godown in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon. The blaze also partially damaged two residential houses and a hotel.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two fire-fighters were injured during fire-fighting operations.

He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.