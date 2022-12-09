Kashmir

Pharmaceutical godown gutted, two fire fighters injured in Rajbagh blaze

Two residential houses, hotel partially damaged
Two firemen were injured while controlling the fire
Srinagar, Dec 09: Two firemen were injured while controlling a blaze which gutted a pharmaceutical godown in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon.  The blaze also partially damaged  two residential houses and a hotel. 

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two fire-fighters were injured during fire-fighting operations.

He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official said fire broke out inside a house that was being used for commercial purposes to store pharmaceutical products.

He said in the incident the godown was gutted, while two nearby houses and a hotel were also damaged.

The official said fire has been put off while the reason of the fire was likely due to the explosion of LPG cylinders.

