Pharmaceutical godown gutted, two fire fighters injured in Rajbagh blaze

Srinagar, Dec 09: Two firemen were injured while controlling a blaze which gutted a pharmaceutical godown in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon. The blaze also partially damaged two residential houses and a hotel.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two fire-fighters were injured during fire-fighting operations.
He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The official said fire broke out inside a house that was being used for commercial purposes to store pharmaceutical products.
He said in the incident the godown was gutted, while two nearby houses and a hotel were also damaged.
The official said fire has been put off while the reason of the fire was likely due to the explosion of LPG cylinders.