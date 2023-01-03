PHC Aripanthan made operational from new building

Budgam, Jan 3: Primary Health Centre Aripanthan was made functional in newly completed building during a function which was presided over by Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhruddin Ahmad. The new building has been constructed by JK Police Housing Board at a cost of of over Rs 2.55 crores and was languishing since long due to the lack of funds.