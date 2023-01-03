PHC Aripanthan made operational from new building

Budgam, Jan 3: Primary Health Centre Aripanthan was made functional in newly completed building during a function which was presided over by Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhruddin Ahmad. The new building has been constructed by JK Police Housing Board at a cost of of over Rs 2.55 crores and was languishing since long due to the lack of funds.
Nazir Ahmad Khan on the occasion expressed gratitude to the entire administration led by Lieutenant Governor J&K for taking concrete steps in making this building functional and highlighted the role of strengthening primary health care system in the rural areas.
In a separate function at Sub District Hospital Beerwah, a new USG Colour Doppler machine was also dedicated to public. Nazir Ahmad Khan assured public that all new equipment would be provided to SDH Beerwah in order to strengthen patient care.
Chairman DDC Budgam has been highlighting the issue of languishing projects in the district since long. “I hope with the active support of administration all languishing projects would be completed in a time bound manner”, Khan added. Senior officers of the health department, Chairperson BDC Beerwah , local PRI members and senior citizens of the area were also present.