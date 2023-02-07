PHD, Master’s degree holders line up for exam of village heads in Baramulla district

Baramulla, Feb 7 : Desperately looking for some stable source of income, a PHD holder and some Masters degree holders across Baramulla district were part of the recently held written exam for the post of Lambardar (Village Head) conducted by the local administration at different tehsil levels across the district.
The Baramulla district administration at some tehsil levels recently conducted a written test for selecting a village head. The tehsils include Uri, Boniyar and Pattan.
The decision to conduct a written test was taken by the local administration at respective tehsils and there was a huge response from the educated youths.
In Boniyar and Uri, the local administration received over 150 applications for 54 vacant village head posts. Among the applicants include a PhD holder besides several youths with a Masters degree in education.
A senior administrative official said that the decision to hold a simple written test was to ensure transparency and select efficient people to serve as village heads.
“Besides ensuring transparency, the aim of the test was to know the reading and writing capability of the candidate,” said Vikram Jeet Singh, Tehsildar Boniyar.
He said among the other criteria included that the applicant should be at least class 10th pass, should not have any FIR lodged, should be active, should not be presently working at some place, should have a good standing in the society, besides should not be a land grabber.
The written exam for the village head post in Boniyar evoked strong enthusiasm from among the local educated youths on Tuesday who termed the procedure of selection first of its kind.
Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Boniyar said that earlier, the village head post will remain for decades with a particular family. He said even some village heads were too old and inactive to serve the community, with the new procedure educated youths will come forward who will work with zeal for the betterment of the village.
“It is definitely a change in comparison with the past procedure,” said Manzoor. “It will ensure that fresh candidates with better educational background will serve the society. It has provided an opportunity for the educated youth to serve his village inhabitants,” added Manzoor.