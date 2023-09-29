PhD, NET qualified candidates cry foul over SED’s BED preference for +2 lecturer posts

“PhD scholars have dedicated several years to advanced research and have made significant contributions to their respective field. The new policy has a negative impact on our career prospects and the broader educational landscape,” a delegation of aggrieved PhD scholars told Greater Kashmir.

They argued that PhD scholars often drive cutting-edge research, innovation, and the dissemination of knowledge in society. The candidates said the mandatory B.Ed requirement for lecturer eligibility threatens to exclude highly qualified individuals from teaching positions in educational institutions.

“This is not the first instance of perceived injustice, as previously, the points for PhD qualifications in certain areas were reduced significantly,” they said.