Ph.D row: KU to determine equivalence of one-year and two-year LLM course

The authorities at the Kashmir University (KU) have decided to determine the equivalence of one year and two year LLM courses in order to determine the fate of students with one year LLM course for their admission to PhD programme in the School of Law.
Notably the KU’s research department is yet to complete the admission process for the PhD candidates of the Law department despite the passage of over five months. The entrance for PhD admission in the law department was conducted on December 26 of 2021 followed by an interview on January 17 this year.
The process was delayed as three candidates applied for the PhD admission on the basis of one year LLM course while other 12 candidates have pursued two year LLM course.
The difference in the duration of the LLM course pursued by the PhD aspirants put the process in official wrangles.
As per the KU officials, the candidates with one year LLM course were not eligible for PhD admission however the candidates who have done their two year LLM course accused the varsity authorities for delaying their admission unnecessarily.
In wake of this a committee was constituted by the varsity administration to resolve the issue and enable the law department to issue the selection list of the candidates.
Head of the KU’s law department, Prof Beauty Banday when contacted said the selection list of the candidates with two year LLM will be issued within a day or two.“A meeting was held with Dean Academic Affairs and it was decided that the results of candidates with two year LLM will be issued in two days,” she said.
The HoD law department said the issue pertaining to three candidates having one year LLM course will be put before an equivalence committee to determine their equivalence with two year LLM course.“Once the equivalence is determined, their selection list will be issued as well,” she said. Meanwhile, Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi said the varsity was at forefront to extend all help to the students.
“The candidates with a two year LLM programme have no issues but unfortunately their selection got delayed unnecessarily. The committee has already met and the decisions have been already taken to resolve the issue,” he told Greater Kashmir. He said they will help the students “but not at the cost of violating rules of the University.”