Ph.D row: KU to determine equivalence of one-year and two-year LLM course

The process was delayed as three candidates applied for the PhD admission on the basis of one year LLM course while other 12 candidates have pursued two year LLM course.

The difference in the duration of the LLM course pursued by the PhD aspirants put the process in official wrangles.

As per the KU officials, the candidates with one year LLM course were not eligible for PhD admission however the candidates who have done their two year LLM course accused the varsity authorities for delaying their admission unnecessarily.

In wake of this a committee was constituted by the varsity administration to resolve the issue and enable the law department to issue the selection list of the candidates.