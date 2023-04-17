PhD scholar claims KU press release ‘concocted’, appeals LG to order independent probe

The complainant stated that her ordeal began in 2017 when her supervisor attempted to assault her in his office after calling her in to discuss research work. She said that she reported the incident immediately to the chairman of the CCAS at the time, who advised her to approach the professor directly.

“…where from [could] I get the evidence when the incident occurred in closed door, even so some faculty members stood with the truth but university authorities ignored their version during the inquiry but emphasized the version of witnesses who were either subordinates to the accused or were in his close camaraderie (sic),” she alleged.

The complainant said that it took university six months to follow the directions of National Women’s Commission asking it to conduct a time-bound inquiry.

“A co-supervisor was assigned the job of evaluating my PhD thesis. The harassment issue was covered up by the Departmental Research Committee (DRC) comprising accused professor’s subordinates who persuaded me to remain silent (recording of conversation in hand),” she alleged.

“Later, my complaint was mishandled by the members of the DRC Committee. In furtherance, I was put under Co-supervisor to complete my thesis with the conditions that the accused supervisor will only sign the thesis. However to my surprise, my thesis was further put before the accused supervisor who behaved inappropriately with me and intentionally denied to sign my thesis even delayed the thesis submission in a tactful manner to set the score,” she alleged.

The scholar alleged that the accused wasted six months of her “precious time” by not signing the thesis, “in reprisal to my complaints”.

“Surprisingly, there was no active Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) when I submitted my complaint even then I individually mailed my complaint to the members whose names including present Vice Chancellor stands uploaded then on university website.”

The complainant alleged that the university authorities obstructed action on her complaint by forming a Women's Empowerment and Grievance Committee (WE&GC) composed mainly of individuals who were either close acquaintances or subordinates of the accused or indirectly related to him. When the scholar noticed their “prejudice and biased attitude”, she reported the matter to the National Women's Commission (NWC) and the Vice Chancellor's office, but they did not act on her plea. Instead, the Vice Chancellor's office turned a deaf ear to her complaint in order to protect the accused professor, she alleged.

The complainant alleged that she was not provided with a fair opportunity by the ICC, and that some members of the committee who were close acquaintances of the accused professor posed irrelevant questions during the ICC meeting.

The scholar said she had filed the complaint under Section 468 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which falls within the ambit of clause (i), clause (ii), clause (iii), and clause (iv) of 354 (A). She had also pleaded with the ICC and the honorable VC that the Evidence Act of 1872 should be followed in relation to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, she said.

“Neither ICC nor VC office pay heed to my requests when I found that ICC rules were violated during the inquiry (sic)”, she said, adding “feeling skepticism about the ICC inquiry I requested NCW and VC to remove few members of the ICC on 20 May 2022 but my pleas fell on deaf ears.”

The thesis was only sent for evaluation when the university administration received umpteenth directions from the LG’s office. “Before submitting the thesis it was sent to three experts later when I submitted in May 2022 it was kept in hold till September 2022, the university only moved when I approached honorable LG who directed university authorities to ensure the submission it was after four year of struggle my thesis was sent for evaluation and degree was awarded in November 2022.”

The victim stated that she was harassed, threatened and even persuaded to withdraw the complaint during the course of inquiry. “I was told that a relative of the accused professor is a ‘notorious’ IPS officer but I continued my fight for the justice and I hope justice will prevail someday,” she said.

“I have filed seven RTI applications to get the ICC recommendation report which I should have received immediately after inquiry was concluded by ICC but couldn’t get the same due to reasons best known to university administration”

“I am appealing to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Ji, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and DGP Police Dilbag Singh to intervene and initiate an independent inquiry in the matter,” she added.