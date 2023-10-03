PHE daily wagers protest, demand release of pending wages

The daily wagers assembled at Press Colony on Tuesday demanding the release of pending wages and implementation of the Minimum Wages Act.

The aggrieved were raising slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to address these demands without delay.

Sajad Ahmad, president PHE Daily Wagers Forum, said that for years they have to hit roads to remind the government about theses pending demands. He said by keeping these long pending demands unaddressed, the government is forcing them to hit roads and take extreme measures.