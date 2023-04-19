PHE Drivers, Cleaners Union clarifies

Srinagar, Apr 19: All Kashmir PHE Drivers and Cleaners Union has clarified that it did not hold any meeting on April 12. In a statement, chief spokesperson of the Union Noor Muhammad Mir refuted the report published in the newspaper regarding the meeting.
“Our union did not organise any meeting on the said date. We urge our members to remain away from unscrupulous persons and remain united. Under the chairmanship of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, the Union is committed to resolve all issues confronting the PHE drivers and cleaners,” the spokesperson added.