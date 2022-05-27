PHE employees extend support to daily wagers

Jammu: PHE Employees Union on Thursday decided to observe 24 hours of strike on May 28 in favour of their demands.

Speaking to the media, the members of the union said ,“We will extend support to the daily wagers with regard to their demands of regularisation and minimum wages.”

“Their demands were not accepted by the government even as over two decades have passed. Therefore, we (permanent employees) have decided to extend support to the daily wagers,” they said.