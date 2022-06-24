Pherans make a comeback in Gurez

Bandipora, June 24: Abdul Raheem, 56, of Gurez Valley is wearing a Pheran while his family sits with him around a fireplace.
“It’s bone-chilling cold. Never in my lifetime have I witnessed such cold in June when we have to wear a Pheran and light a fireplace,” said Raheem, the Sarpanch of Dawar, the centrally-located tehsil of Gurez.
“We are wearing winter clothes again and it seems winter has returned in June.”
Gurez Valley’s Dawar region witnessed snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Razdan Top had accumulated at least two inches of snow, triggering the road's closure temporarily, officials said.
Machines were put in service to remove the snow from the road, officials said.
Gujran village, one of the last villages in Tulail, had recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall.
“Such cold in June is unusual,” said Ghulam Mohiuddin Khan.
A doctor in the Valley, Bashir Theroo said that the patients they were examining were wearing heavy woolens including Pheran and caps.