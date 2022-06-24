Pherans make a comeback in Gurez

“It’s bone-chilling cold. Never in my lifetime have I witnessed such cold in June when we have to wear a Pheran and light a fireplace,” said Raheem, the Sarpanch of Dawar, the centrally-located tehsil of Gurez.

“We are wearing winter clothes again and it seems winter has returned in June.”

Gurez Valley’s Dawar region witnessed snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.