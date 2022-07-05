[ Phone Fraud ] CBK produces chargesheet against 3 accused

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) Tuesday produced chargesheet against three persons for phone fraud.
A statement of CBK issued here said that the chargesheet was produced in case FIR No 37/2019 under Sections 420, 201, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against the accused persons Santosh Kumar Bhagat of Gaushala Kishangarh, New Delhi, Lakhin Lal Ahirivar of Kishangarh New Delhi and Benedict Silvester of Chatterpur Extension New Delhi before the Court of Sub Judge, Special Mobile Magistrate 13th Finance, Srinagar.
The statement said that the CBK received a complaint from a woman from Srinagar informing that she received a phone call from an unknown company claiming to be from IGMs.
It said that she was told that she had won a prize of Rs 7 lakh in a contest and to claim her prize money, she was asked to deposit an amount of Rs 3000 as a registration fee.
“On the advice of the caller she deposited and continued depositing more and more money in the bank account maintained in the name of Non-Stop Deals In to get the prize money that was not provided to her,” the statement said.
It said that the verification conducted in the matter revealed that the contents of the complainant were correct.
The statement said that the complainant was cheated and her hard-earned money was grabbed deceitfully and fraudulently.
It said that the bank account in which the complainant deposited the money exists in the name of Non-Stop Deals In operated by Santosh Kumar Bhagat of House No 49 A/9 Gaushala Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj, Southwest, New Delhi.
The statement said that the act prima facie discloses the commission of offenses punishable under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) read with Section 66-D of the IT Act.
It said that a case was registered and an investigation started during which it was found that the phone number linked with the account numbers was allotted to the accused Ahirvar who was also working in the Non-Stop Deals In.
It said that the investigation revealed that the mastermind Silvester was operating multiple accounts at various bank branches in Delhi and some account numbers were registered in the name of various companies.