[ Phone Fraud ] CBK produces chargesheet against 3 accused

The statement said that the CBK received a complaint from a woman from Srinagar informing that she received a phone call from an unknown company claiming to be from IGMs.

It said that she was told that she had won a prize of Rs 7 lakh in a contest and to claim her prize money, she was asked to deposit an amount of Rs 3000 as a registration fee.

“On the advice of the caller she deposited and continued depositing more and more money in the bank account maintained in the name of Non-Stop Deals In to get the prize money that was not provided to her,” the statement said.