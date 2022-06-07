PHQ issues promotion order of 100 officers

A Departmental Promotion Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, at Police headquarters J&K Srinagar and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion/grade promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.

The DGP has congratulated the promotees and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.