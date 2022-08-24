PHQ promotes 109 HCs

Srinagar: Continuing the Police Headquarters efforts to provide timely promotions to J&K Police personnel, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh issued a promotion order in respect of 109 Head Constables of the Ministerial Executive Carde to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

The Departmental Promotion Committee had recommended promotion to these Police Personnel of the Ministerial Executive Cadre of J&K Police.

After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 109 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ Order No. 2945 of 2022.

DGP has congratulated the promoted personnel and their family members. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for these personnel to perform their duties in higher rank with enhanced dedication and zeal.