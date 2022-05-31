PHQ promotes 56 officers in different ranks

Srinagar: J&K Police Headquarters Srinagar has today issued promotion orders in respect of 56 officers in different ranks vide different orders of PHQ.
As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers to the next rank has been ordered.
Under these orders 08 Sub Inspectors of Ministerial Cadre (Steno), 15 Sub Inspectors of Ministerial Executive Cadre and 07 Sub Inspectors of JK police telecommunication have been promoted as Inspectors, and 26 ASIs of Ministerial Executive Cadre have been promoted as Sub Inspectors.
DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with more dedication and zeal.
Those promoted in Ministerial Cadre (Steno) as Inspectors are Raiyaz Ahmad Shah, Rohit Chibber, Hira Lal Pandit, S. Karanjit Singh, Shakti Koul, Rajesh Kumar Tikoo, Manohar Vemesh Raina and Ms Molina Chibber and those who have been promoted in Ministerial Executive Cadre as Inspectors are Abdul Hamid Dar, Mohammad Shafi, Fida Hussain Sheikh, Jasvinder Singh, Abdul Rashid Teli, Pran Nath Koul, Farooq Ah. Naikoo, Manzoor Hussain, Mohinder Singh, Mohd Farooq Mir, Manzoor Hussain, Jahan Afroz, Nazir Ahmad, Romesh Kumar, and Abdul Rashid Mir.
The Sub Inspectors of JK Police Telecommunication who have been promoted as Inspectors are Ab Rashid Lone, Ab Rashid Bhat, Abdul Ahad, Ab Rehman Kumar, Kartar Chand, Mohammad Yosuf and Suresh Kumar.
The ASIs of Ministerial Executive Cadre who have been promoted as Sub Inspectors are Satish Kumar, Lakhvinder Singh, Bilal Ahmad Allaie, Rinku Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Anil Kumar Zutshi, Mohd Amin, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Vinod Kumar, Mohammad Maqsood, Shafiq Ahmad Shera, Ashraf Ali Khan, Mohd Yousuf Bhat, Rouf Ahmad, Kuldeep Singh, Bhushan Lal, Kuljeet Singh, Bashir Ahmad, Pawan Kumar, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Sundeer Singh, Showkat Aijaz Mir, Syed Altaf Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Nisar Ahmad and Shabir Ahmad.