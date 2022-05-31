PHQ promotes 56 officers in different ranks

Srinagar: J&K Police Headquarters Srinagar has today issued promotion orders in respect of 56 officers in different ranks vide different orders of PHQ.

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers to the next rank has been ordered.

Under these orders 08 Sub Inspectors of Ministerial Cadre (Steno), 15 Sub Inspectors of Ministerial Executive Cadre and 07 Sub Inspectors of JK police telecommunication have been promoted as Inspectors, and 26 ASIs of Ministerial Executive Cadre have been promoted as Sub Inspectors.