PHQ sanctions funds to DDOs for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Srinagar: HarGharTiranga’ a campaign under the aegis of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav has started with full swing and fervor across Jammu and Kashmir with all districts, units and wings of J&K police organizing different programme to mark the week. The HarGharTiranga campaign is witnessing overwhelming response of the students, youth and the locals.
As a part of this campaign, programmes were organized by IRP 9th Bn., JKAP 5th Bn. and IRP 6th Bn. jointly, IRP 20th Bn., IRP 11th Bn., District Police Reasi, Poonch, Baramulla and Budgam at different places of the UT.
IRP 9th Bn APC Parihaspora in collaboration with Government High School YakhmanporaDevarParihasporaorganised “HarGharTiranga March Rally''.
Abdul Qayoom Commandant IRP-9th Bn flagged off the rally in which the students of Govt. High School Yakhmanpora participated enthusiastically.
The participants in the rally sang the National Anthem, patriotic songs & waved the tricolor. It started from Govt. High School YakhmanporaDevar and passed through the village of DevarParihaspora.
AbdulQayoom highlighted the vital importance of independence and role of freedom fighters who laid down their precious lives for the freedom of the country.
IRP-20th Battalion organized Special Tiranga Marches on the theme “Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga” at Govt. School AhangerMohallaYakmanporaPattanBaramulla in which officers/men of the unit, students/staff of the school besides the locals of the area, Sarpanchs, Panchs took part. During campaign BaqarSamoon Commandant IRP-20th Bn spoke about the history of Independence in the light of Dandi March and also the importance of the National flag. The purpose of the programme was to encourage the students/staff of the school as well as locals of the area to bring the Tiranga home & to hoist it to mark the 75th year of country’s Independence.
A joint Tiranga march by the officers and men of JKAP 5th Battalion and IRP 6th Battalion was taken out today on the Boulevard Road, Srinagar to mark the week. The march was held to spread awareness about our National Flag. Hundreds of leaflets highlighting the salient features of the Tiranga were also distributed among citizens.
IRP the 11th Bn organized story telling competition at Battalion HqrsAnantnag as a part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. The programme was attended by students of Govt Middle School HanjiMohallaBatengooAnantnag and students of Police Public School DPL Anantnag, besides officers/officials of this unit, teachers of both schools and respectable of locality witnessed the event. The programme started with a storytelling competition in which students threw light on India’s freedom struggle/movement, singing of National songs, National Anthem. After the culmination of storytelling competition, Tiranga rally was taken out from Battalion Hqrs DPL Anantnag to KhanbalChowkAnantnag. The participants waved National flags and sung patriotic songs to pay tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. Besides, events were organized at Police stations and police post levels. Tiranga rally was organized in Baramulla which was led by SSP Baramulla.
In ReasiNukkadNatak was Organised at Bus stand Reasi in which artists from Abinay Kala ManchReasi inspired the people with their mesmerizing presentation and put across a message of hoisting the tricolour. In KatraNukkadNatak event was organized at Fountain chowkkatra and Railway station in which students of Amba kids School Panthal participated and grace the occasion with a message regarding HarGharTiranga Campaign.
Events were organized by Poonch police which included story telling competition by PP Mankote at GHSS Mankote, a special Tiranga march by PP Jhullas in collaboration with locals from Jhullaschowk to Army ground. Similarly, in Cooperation with Army Goodwill School management a story telling competition and cultural activity program was organised at Army Goodwill School, Gagrian, besides a Painting and Drawing Competition was organised in GovtHr Sec School Buffliaz.
In addition to this, District administration, J&K Police organized a massive Tiranga rally in South Kashmir’s Tral area. 7000 students of 215 schools and 3000 civilians holding tricolor participated in the event at Sports Stadium Bajawani, Tral. The students sang the National anthem, patriotic songs during the event to make it a colourful event. DC PulwamaBaseer-ul-HaqChowdhary, SSP AwantiporaMohdYousaf presided over the event.
As a part of "HarGharTiranga" campaign, Budgam Police today distributed national flags among the people across the district.
For the HarGharTiranga campaign, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned necessary funds to different DDOs for organizing special Tiranga Marches, NukkadNataks on the theme “Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga”. Besides Tiranga Marches, special programmes are being organized and conducted with the public, especially with the students and youth, to celebrate our association with the National flag. The idea behind the initiative is to promote patriotism and awareness about the National flag.
HarGharTiranga is a special way to elicit public participation and evoke a sense of pride when the country is completing its 75 years of Independence. It is a part of the AzadiKaAmritMahotsav which like other parts of the country is being celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with utmost enthusiasm and fervor. People from across different walks of life are participating in different programems and events of Jammu and Kashmir Police.