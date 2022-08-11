PHQ sanctions funds to DDOs for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Srinagar: HarGharTiranga’ a campaign under the aegis of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav has started with full swing and fervor across Jammu and Kashmir with all districts, units and wings of J&K police organizing different programme to mark the week. The HarGharTiranga campaign is witnessing overwhelming response of the students, youth and the locals.

As a part of this campaign, programmes were organized by IRP 9th Bn., JKAP 5th Bn. and IRP 6th Bn. jointly, IRP 20th Bn., IRP 11th Bn., District Police Reasi, Poonch, Baramulla and Budgam at different places of the UT.

IRP 9th Bn APC Parihaspora in collaboration with Government High School YakhmanporaDevarParihasporaorganised “HarGharTiranga March Rally''.

Abdul Qayoom Commandant IRP-9th Bn flagged off the rally in which the students of Govt. High School Yakhmanpora participated enthusiastically.

The participants in the rally sang the National Anthem, patriotic songs & waved the tricolor. It started from Govt. High School YakhmanporaDevar and passed through the village of DevarParihaspora.

AbdulQayoom highlighted the vital importance of independence and role of freedom fighters who laid down their precious lives for the freedom of the country.