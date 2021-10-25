PHQ’s welfare measures | DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship in favour of 242 police wards

According to a police spokesman, the scholarships have been sanctioned to encourage and appreciate the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 12th annual examination during the academic session 2020-2021.

“Vide order number 33247 of 2021 issued by PHQ the DGP has sanctioned Rs 7000 each in favour of 133 students who have secured more than 90 percent marks. Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 109 students who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the Annual Examination of class 12th during the academic session of 2020-21.The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund,” the spokesman said.