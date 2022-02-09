Physical hearings in J&K, Ladakh courts to resume from Feb 14

Reviving the January 30 order, an order issued by Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal as per news agency GNS permitted hearings through physical mode with the restriction that in no court room more than 10 advocates remain present at a time.

The District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been asked to start functioning through physical mode.

Besides, entry of advocates into the court rooms before District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals shall be restricted to 5 advocates only at a given time, the order said.