Physical Test for 2 Women Battalions from 13 June

Srinagar, May 28: The Physical Endurance Test (PET) for 2 Women Battalions will begin from 13 June.
Chairman Police Recruitment Board for 2 Women Battalions of J&K Police has issued notification that for the recruitment of constables in women battalion advertised vide PHQ J&K advertisement notice No.Pers-Rectt-A-22/2019/2474-99 dated 11-01-2022, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (02 Women Battalions) has formulated an event schedule for the Physical Endurance Test(PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 13 June to 14 June at CRPF, RTC Ground Humhama Budgam in respect of candidates hailing from Kashmir Province.
"All the candidates conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued on the subject are informed that their admit cards will be available w.e.f 03.06.2022, 900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police www.jkpolice.gov.in."