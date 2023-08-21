Physics Wallah announces Rs 200 crore scholarships for students

Srinagar, Aug 21: PW (Physics Wallah), a leading unicorn Ed-Tech company, that has played a pivotal role in democratising education at scale in India has announced the launch of its Physics Wallah National Scholarship cum Admission Test (PWNSAT 2023).
The exam will be conducted in both offline and online mode and will be open to students of class 6 to 12, as well as droppers, who are aspiring to study for JEE or NEET.
This year, Physics Wallah is offering scholarships worth 200 crores to students who perform well in the PWNSAT exam. The exam will be held on October 1, 8, and 15th in offline mode and students can give the exam from 1 October to 15October in online mode.
Registration for the exam can be done through the PW website, and app, or at the nearest offline PW center now until October 15. he results of the exam will be announced on October 20.
Students will also be able to study at Vidyapeeth centers from experienced faculty members through these scholarships. The Vidyapeeth Centers are located across the country and offer a comprehensive curriculum covering everything students need to learn for “JEE/NEET and Physics Wallah consistently delivers exceptional results.”
Umer Ahad, Centre Head Vidyapeeth Srinagar, PW said, "The PWNSAT exam is our way of giving back to our robust student community and helping more students achieve their dreams of studying engineering or medicine. Last year, the PWNSAT exam was a huge success. The exam helped more than 1.1 lakh students and over 120 crores worth of scholarships were distributed. We believe that every student deserves access to quality education, regardless of their financial background.”