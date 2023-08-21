Physics Wallah announces Rs 200 crore scholarships for students

The exam will be conducted in both offline and online mode and will be open to students of class 6 to 12, as well as droppers, who are aspiring to study for JEE or NEET.

This year, Physics Wallah is offering scholarships worth 200 crores to students who perform well in the PWNSAT exam. The exam will be held on October 1, 8, and 15th in offline mode and students can give the exam from 1 October to 15October in online mode.