Physics Wallah's Aarambh Event garners a huge response at KU

Srinagar June 14: Physics Wallah, leading edtech platform which is democratizing education at scale, concluded its highly successful Aarambh event recently at the prestigious University of Kashmir, Srinagar.
With an impressive participation of more than 10,000 students, the event proved to be an exceptional gathering that fostered connections between students and the teachers, offering invaluable motivation and guidance.
Aarambh seminar is meticulously designed to provide students with essential counseling on their future prospects for JEE/NEET exams, admission procedures for top institutes, discipline-driven directions to ignite motivation, invaluable exam tips, and free counseling sessions.
As part of its commitment to student success, PW is dedicated to organizing Aarambh events across the country where Vidyapeeth offline centers are located, ensuring students receive the guidance they need throughout their test preparation journey. Strategically scheduled during this academic season, the Aarambh events coincide with result announcements and crucial career choices made by students.
By empowering students to make informed decisions about their academic paths, these events play a pivotal role in shaping their future.