Physics Wallah's Aarambh Event garners a huge response at KU

With an impressive participation of more than 10,000 students, the event proved to be an exceptional gathering that fostered connections between students and the teachers, offering invaluable motivation and guidance.

Aarambh seminar is meticulously designed to provide students with essential counseling on their future prospects for JEE/NEET exams, admission procedures for top institutes, discipline-driven directions to ignite motivation, invaluable exam tips, and free counseling sessions.