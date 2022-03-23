PIB holds workshop on developmental journalism

Kupwara, Mar 23: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar organised a one day media workshop on Wednesday at Conference Hall DC Office Kupwara on developmental journalism.
The workshop was aimed at highlighting the role of media to bring awareness among people about different government sponsored schemes and to inculcate a sense of developmental journalism.
The workshop focussed on sensitization and capacity building of journalists from Kupwara and Handwara about various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the role of media in developmental journalism.
The programme was conducted in collaboration with district administration and included about 50 eminent media persons and other administrative officers. Media persons hailed the efforts of PIB for organising such program.
In his inaugural address Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ghulam Nabi Bhat laid emphasis on fact checking before reportage and said that journalism has historically changed the perspective of people. He said that there is a need for constructive criticism to bring sociological transformation. “Negative news spreads at an alarming rate, so it is mandatory for a journalist to check facts properly before reporting,” he added.
Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Ghulam Abbas highlighted the role of PIB and presented a detailed overview about aims and objectives of the workshop.