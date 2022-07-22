PIB J&K official among 17 senior officers promoted by I&B Ministry

Earlier through another Order No. A-22013/1/2020-IIS/501 dated July 7, 2022, the ministry had transferred 50 IIS officers throughout the country including Neha Jalali JD CBC (Central Bureau of Communication) Jammu, Ghulam Abbas and Tariq Ahmad Rather Deputy Director (M&C) PIB Shimla from J&K.

Consequent to the promotion of Ghulam Abbas as Joint Director and his posting as Head of Regional Office, J&K and Ladakh, Central Bureau of Communication Jammu, he has been relieved from Srinagar to join at the new place of posting while as Tariq Ahmad Rather has taken over as HoO PIB J&K and Ladakh.