PIB Srinagar organises media workshop ‘Vartalap’ in Pulwama

Srinagar, June 22: To build a direct interface between the government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India today organised Media Workshop “Vartalap” at Town Hall Pulwama.
The theme of the workshop was “9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and GaribKalyan”. Assistant Commissioner Development, Pulwama, DrPeerzadaFarhat Ahmad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Ahmad encouraged the media to provide feedback to the administration so that it helps in better governance. He said that media has a lot of power and media persons should use that power wisely and judiciously and make sure that the power is not misused. He asserted that the relation between the government and the media should be an honest one as it is ultimately the public that gets to benefit from it.
Dr Ahmad also spoke about the implementation and progress of MGNREGA and PMAY schemes in the district. He said that MGNREGA has been a great success in Pulwama district and against a target of 5 lakh person days for the last financial year, more than 11 lakh person days were generated in the district which is an achievement in itself. He said that under the scheme, more than 200 streams in the district which had been converted into dustbins have been cleaned and rejuvenated.
District Agriculture Officer, Pulwama, Mohammad Munaf gave an overview of the various achievements and objectives of the Agriculture Department. Mohammad NadeemBhat, District Programme Manager National Rural Livelihood Mission spoke about the implementation of various schemes under the programme in Pulwama district. District Immunisation Officer, Pulwama, DrMasooda talked about the status of PMJAY-SEHAT and Jan Aushadiprogrammes.
Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Pulwama, OwaisMushtaq spoke about the implementation and progress of Swachch Bharat scheme in the district.
District Information Officer, Pulwama, Naushad Ahmad said that Pulwama district is excelling in every field and is fast becoming the first preference of visiting dignitaries and tourists. He added that things will not work out until media and administration work in coordination and are on the same page.
Earlier in the programme, Media Communication Officer, PIB Srinagar, MajidMushtaqPandit gave a detailed presentation on the working and mandate of PIB. He emphasized on the need to work closely with local media to create awareness about various Central Government schemes and programmes.
The technical sessions were followed by an interactive question-answer session in which journalists talked to the experts and cleared their doubts regarding various schemes and programmes. The journalists also thanked PIB for organising the workshop and expressed hope that more such workshops will be conducted in future.
The proceedings of the workshop were conducted by Tariq Ahmad Rather, Deputy Director (Media and Communication), PIB Srinagar.