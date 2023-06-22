PIB Srinagar organises media workshop ‘Vartalap’ in Pulwama

The theme of the workshop was “9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and GaribKalyan”. Assistant Commissioner Development, Pulwama, DrPeerzadaFarhat Ahmad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ahmad encouraged the media to provide feedback to the administration so that it helps in better governance. He said that media has a lot of power and media persons should use that power wisely and judiciously and make sure that the power is not misused. He asserted that the relation between the government and the media should be an honest one as it is ultimately the public that gets to benefit from it.