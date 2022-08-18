[ PIL challenging legality of PSA ] HC grants Govt month’s more time for response

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday granted the government one month’s more time for filing response to a Public Interest litigation (PIL) challenging legality of J&K Public Safety Act (PSA) 1978.

As the PIL filed by senior advocate Syed Tassaduq Hussain in 2019 came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal today, the court granted a month’s further time to Additional Advocate General Asifa Padroo to file counter affidavit after she requested for the same. Listing of the PIL has been ordered now on October 27.

The PIL is challenging the legality of the PSA and seeks its scraping. "PSA is illegal because it contravenes the 44th (1979) amendment to the constitution of India. Union of India was bound to bring this amendment into force," underlines the PIL.

"Section 8 of the PSA should be declared illegal because the government has to approve the detention but it cannot approve without hearing the detenue,” it says.

While the PIL states that "power to detain is power of the state", it says that a "divisional commissioner or district magistrate cannot detain a person."